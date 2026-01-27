Avantel tanks after Q3 PAT slides 86% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Avantel declined 5.94% to Rs 128.25 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 86.4% YoY to Rs 2.74 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 20.08 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 26.8% year-on-year to Rs 51.72 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.82 crore in Q3 FY26, down 79.6% compared with the Rs 28.49 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 8.43% YoY to Rs 46.31 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 23.38 crore (down 17.91% YoY), and employee benefit expense stood at Rs 13.50 crore (down 4.05% YoY) during the period under review.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 51.66 crore, registering a year-on-year decline of 27.17%. Revenue from the healthcare segment was Rs 0.47 crore, reflecting an 80.77% YoY jump during the quarter.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

