Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 10.48% to Rs 149.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 135.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.31% to Rs 1383.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1365.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1383.521365.6312.7111.75238.15199.07222.22184.25149.38135.21

