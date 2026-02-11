Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 50.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 50.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 38.66 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 50.34% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 38.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.6637.75 2 OPM %31.4530.09 -PBDT14.2210.15 40 PBT10.746.99 54 NP10.967.29 50

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

