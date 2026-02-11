Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 50.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 38.66 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 50.34% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 38.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.6637.7531.4530.0914.2210.1510.746.9910.967.29

