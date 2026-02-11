KDDL consolidated net profit declines 29.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 596.72 croreNet profit of KDDL declined 29.20% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 596.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 472.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales596.72472.03 26 OPM %13.8816.50 -PBDT90.1180.66 12 PBT56.8256.71 0 NP22.9932.47 -29
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:36 PM IST