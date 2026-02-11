KDDL consolidated net profit declines 29.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 596.72 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 29.20% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 596.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 472.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.596.72472.0313.8816.5090.1180.6656.8256.7122.9932.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News