Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds gains as Q3 PAT jumps 87% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Avanti Feeds gains as Q3 PAT jumps 87% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Avanti Feeds advanced 3.23% to Rs 744 after the company reported 86.59% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.21 crore on 8.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,365.8 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax surged 59% to Rs 183.98 crore in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Rs 115.71 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from shrimp feed was Rs 1,041.6 crore (up 11.86% YoY), processed shrimp stood at Rs 321.02 crore (up 0.01% YoY), and shrimp hatchery was at Rs 3.40 crore (up 133.83% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit increased 48.99% to Rs 377.05 crore on a 3.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,227.1 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processor and exporter. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 93% YoY to Rs 1 cr

VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 93% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Lupin and Natco receives USFDA approval for Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension

Lupin and Natco receives USFDA approval for Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Tilaknagar Industries stock plummets after court ruling in trademark dispute

Tilaknagar Industries stock plummets after court ruling in trademark dispute

Shilpa Medicare Q3 PAT zooms 594% YoY to Rs 32 crore

Shilpa Medicare Q3 PAT zooms 594% YoY to Rs 32 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENykaa Q3 ResultsStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon