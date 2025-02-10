Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 93% YoY to Rs 1 cr

VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 93% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

VST Tillers Tractors fell 6% to Rs 4,065 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 92.41% to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 16.87 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 28.91% year on year to Rs 219.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.60 crore in Q3 FY25, down 82.22% from Rs 20.25 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 23.02% YoY to Rs 206.41 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 147.88 crore (up 35.3% YoY), and employee benefits expense was Rs 25.42 crore (up 23.94% YoY).

 

On a 9-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 20.58% to Rs 68.55 crore on a 0.21% decline in revenue to Rs 693.12 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin and Natco receives USFDA approval for Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension

Lupin and Natco receives USFDA approval for Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Tilaknagar Industries stock plummets after court ruling in trademark dispute

Tilaknagar Industries stock plummets after court ruling in trademark dispute

Shilpa Medicare Q3 PAT zooms 594% YoY to Rs 32 crore

Shilpa Medicare Q3 PAT zooms 594% YoY to Rs 32 crore

Ramco Systems appoints Alaga Raja on board of Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE

Ramco Systems appoints Alaga Raja on board of Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENykaa Q3 ResultsStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon