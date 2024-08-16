Aviva Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilAviva Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.30 -100 OPM %03.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
