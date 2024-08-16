Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 97.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.76% to Rs 58.05 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 97.58% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.76% to Rs 58.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.