Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 97.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.76% to Rs 58.05 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 97.58% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.76% to Rs 58.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.0573.26 -21 OPM %2.9111.60 -PBDT1.888.38 -78 PBT0.807.43 -89 NP0.187.43 -98
