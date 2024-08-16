Aplab standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 9.93 crore

Net profit of Aplab rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.939.118.368.450.220.160.100.020.100.02