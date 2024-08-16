Aplab standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 9.93 croreNet profit of Aplab rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.939.11 9 OPM %8.368.45 -PBDT0.220.16 38 PBT0.100.02 400 NP0.100.02 400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content