Avro India standalone net profit rises 46.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 21.00 croreNet profit of Avro India rose 46.99% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.0018.05 16 OPM %4.719.03 -PBDT2.512.14 17 PBT1.461.23 19 NP1.220.83 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content