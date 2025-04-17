Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 601.09 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 41.82% to Rs 155.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 601.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 509.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.28% to Rs 502.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 2364.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales601.09509.03 18 2364.961986.97 19 OPM %97.9693.01 -92.1791.35 - PBDT155.75110.14 41 504.84410.16 23 PBT155.27109.48 42 502.36407.50 23 NP155.27109.48 42 502.36407.50 23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

