Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex surges 1,440 pts; Nifty above 23,800 level; PSU bank shares climb for 4th day

Sensex surges 1,440 pts; Nifty above 23,800 level; PSU bank shares climb for 4th day

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with major gains in the afternoon trade, buoyed by positive global cues and sustained inflows from foreign institutional investors. The Nifty hovered above the 23,800 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The weekly Nifty50 F&O contracts are set to expire today.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,440.81 points or 1.87% to 78,485.10. The Nifty 50 index jumped 395.85 points or 1.69%, to 23,833.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.54%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.59%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,415 shares rose and 1,464 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.48% to 6,512.05. The index rallied 6.89% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik files nomination paper for BJD president's post for 9th time

Blind

China develops AI wearable that helps blind users navigate independently

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 to be out Today, check toppers list

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1500 pts to 78,560; financials gain; mid, smallcaps lag

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

Facing marital issue?Women officers can now prioritise children for pension

State Bank of India (up 3.38%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.04%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.45%), Canara Bank (up 1.34%), Bank of India (up 1.06%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.96%), Central Bank of India (up 0.78%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.73%), Indian Bank (up 0.68%) and UCO Bank (up 0.6%) advanced.

On the other hand, Union Bank of India (down 0.15%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.33% to 6.479, compared with the previous close of 6.493.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4650, compared with its close of 85.6400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement shed 0.33% to Rs 95,350.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 99.48.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.91% to 4.318.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement rose 53 cents or 0.80% to $66.38 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon