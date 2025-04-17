Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 285.55% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.15% to Rs 47.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.58% to Rs 163.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.4829.41 14 163.9694.46 74 OPM %39.8451.85 -58.9550.76 - PBDT36.5813.23 176 122.8745.97 167 PBT17.595.57 216 62.7930.22 108 NP13.613.53 286 47.4921.87 117

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gensol Engg slumps as SEBI unplugs promoters over alleged fraud

Gensol Engg slumps as SEBI unplugs promoters over alleged fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon