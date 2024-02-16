Axis Bank, Escorts Kubota, Entero Healthcare Solutions in action

Axis Bank: A Public Interest Writ Petition has been filed by Subramanian Swamy against Union of India, Axis Bank, Axis Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited and others before the High Court of Delhi in connection with the sale / purchase of shares of Max Life Insurance Company Limited. Axis Bank believes that there is no material impact of the allegations being made against Axis Bank in connection with the transaction.

Escorts Kubota: The company has executed a Long-term Wage Settlement Agreement with the Workers' Union for a period of three years and received the signed copy from the government authorities.

KPI Green Energy: The power generation company on Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia has received new order of 1.5 megawatt (MW) for executing solar power project under captive power producer (CPP) segment.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons: The company has secured new order aggregating to Rs 208 crore approx for construction of Block D1 & D2 (SEZ) at Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus, Bangalore.

Medplus Health Services: The company's subsidiary has received a suspension order of drug license from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane, for its store at Khopat, Thane.

Entero Healthcare Solutions: Shares of the company will debut on the BSE and NSE today, 16 February 2024. The final issue price is Rs. 1,258 per share.

