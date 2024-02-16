Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy reported to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.250.30 -17 OPM %-3296.0013.33 -PBDT-8.610.04 PL PBT-8.610.04 PL NP-8.610.04 PL
