Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy reported to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.250.30-3296.0013.33-8.610.04-8.610.04-8.610.04