Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shiv Om Invesment &amp; Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore
Net loss of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy reported to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.250.30 -17 OPM %-3296.0013.33 -PBDT-8.610.04 PL PBT-8.610.04 PL NP-8.610.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 98.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the December 2023 quarter

BLS Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sheshadri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 13.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon