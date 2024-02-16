Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 32.05 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 32.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.32.0539.86-14.35-12.42-39.41-19.34-39.67-19.91-39.85-20.22