Axis Bank Ltd Slides 0.69%

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd has added 3.29% over last one month compared to 2.4% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.04% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.69% today to trade at Rs 1215.35. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.18% to quote at 65244.73. The index is up 2.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 0.48% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.35% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 14.07 % over last one year compared to the 8.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 3.29% over last one month compared to 2.4% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1911 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1275.7 on 23 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 934 on 27 Jan 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

