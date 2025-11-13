Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 1145.99 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 11.09% to Rs 342.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 307.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 1145.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1064.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1145.991064.00 8 OPM %35.2735.04 -PBDT462.83429.69 8 PBT451.41416.58 8 NP342.02307.87 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

