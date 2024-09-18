Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1248.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.52% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.62% gain in the Nifty Bank.
Axis Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1248.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25476.3. The Sensex is at 83297.27, up 0.26%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 8.25% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52188.65, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.43 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1248.35, up 1.14% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 21.52% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.62% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 15.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tests 25,500, Sensex at 83,300 after record highs; Financials surge

India has 198,000 dollar millionaires: Study

Are hedge funds dead? Decoding where ultra-wealthy are investing right now

Soyabean oil

India's edible oil demand to increase despite hefty import duty hike

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE: Delhi court summons ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav in land for job scam

Gautam Gambhir

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel to be dropped from Playing 11- Gambhir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon