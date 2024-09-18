Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1248.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.52% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.62% gain in the Nifty Bank. Axis Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1248.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25476.3. The Sensex is at 83297.27, up 0.26%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 8.25% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52188.65, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1248.35, up 1.14% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 21.52% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.62% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News