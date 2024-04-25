Axis Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7599.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.74% to Rs 30230.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 143.90% to Rs 26386.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10818.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.94% to Rs 112759.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87448.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Axis Bank reported to Rs 7599.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5361.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.74% to Rs 30230.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24629.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.