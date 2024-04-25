Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 177.96 croreNet profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 70.52% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 177.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.97% to Rs 10.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 758.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 847.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
