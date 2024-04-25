Business Standard
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 1642.44 crore
Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 16.86% to Rs 560.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 1642.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1470.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 2219.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1806.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 6372.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5698.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1642.441470.52 12 6372.965698.31 12 OPM %44.7144.26 -43.6643.37 - PBDT803.00704.46 14 3096.592650.57 17 PBT785.24685.77 15 3022.342569.90 18 NP560.12479.30 17 2219.361806.14 23
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

