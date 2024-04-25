Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 1642.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 2219.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1806.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 6372.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5698.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 16.86% to Rs 560.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 1642.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1470.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.