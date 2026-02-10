Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 256.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 46.35 crore

Net profit of Axis Solutions rose 256.65% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.3537.3016.126.436.461.966.121.736.171.73

