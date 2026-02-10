Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 256.65% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 46.35 croreNet profit of Axis Solutions rose 256.65% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.3537.30 24 OPM %16.126.43 -PBDT6.461.96 230 PBT6.121.73 254 NP6.171.73 257
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST