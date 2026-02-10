Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 40.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 220.03 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 40.81% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 220.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 205.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.220.03205.7015.1016.1447.8448.5843.5145.0020.7034.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News