Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 40.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 40.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 220.03 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 40.81% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 220.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 205.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales220.03205.70 7 OPM %15.1016.14 -PBDT47.8448.58 -2 PBT43.5145.00 -3 NP20.7034.97 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 69.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 69.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Enterprise International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Enterprise International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance