Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 231.48 crore
Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies reported to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 231.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 213.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales231.48213.43 8 OPM %12.9614.93 -PBDT19.5222.18 -12 PBT11.0315.84 -30 NP7.43-10.35 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Atcom Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ASM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Modulex Construction Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 31.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 6.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon