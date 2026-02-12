Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 12 2026

Sales rise 167.74% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net Loss of Ayushman Infratech reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 167.74% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.830.31 168 OPM %-53.01-61.29 -PBDT-0.40-0.19 -111 PBT-0.40-0.20 -100 NP-0.40-0.15 -167

Feb 12 2026

