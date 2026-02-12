Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 25.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.33% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 25.57% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.33% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.287.2043.9168.894.413.544.403.533.292.62

