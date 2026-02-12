Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 8.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 35.90 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 8.93% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 35.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.9030.554.606.061.571.621.301.141.221.12

