Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Azad Engg inks supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Azad Engineering announced that it has signed strategic supply agreement (SSA) with Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations LLC, USA to supply medium-high complex precision machined components for oil field services.
The firm stated that the contract would translate to substantial business value for the next 5 years and is also extendable up to three additional 1 year terms.
Azad Engineering is a key manufacturer of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy, aerospace and defence, and oil and gas industries. The products the company manufactures are highly engineered, complex, mission and life critical high precision forged and machined components.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.81 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 3.85 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations surged 49.21% to Rs 89.23 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip fell 1.51% to end at Rs 1,282.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Azad Engineering signs long term supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Azad wins multi-year order from Nuovo Pignone Srl

Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2023 quarter

A Baker's Delight - Pure Flour From Europe

Elgi Equipments inks technical agreement with Italy-based DVP Vacuum Technology

GBPUSD Slips Below $1.28 Mark On Soft UK Employment Data; All Eyes On US Inflation

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex rises 165 pts; Nifty settles above 22,300; VIX slides 2.55%

PM inaugurates Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project of Ramco Cement

KNR Constructions receives LoA for Rs 1,163-cr project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon