Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Sah Polymers Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2024.
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Sah Polymers Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Maximus International Ltd lost 15.55% to Rs 20.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd tumbled 13.76% to Rs 72.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sah Polymers Ltd crashed 11.86% to Rs 94.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7448 shares in the past one month.
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd fell 10.25% to Rs 130.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42974 shares in the past one month.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd slipped 10.24% to Rs 730. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21364 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 44.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Energy stocks edge lower

Ion Exchange rises on Rs 120-cr order win

Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter

Tata Power Solar Systems commissions India's largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems project

Basic materials stocks slide

Industrials stocks edge lower

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon