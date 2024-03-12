Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Sah Polymers Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2024.

Maximus International Ltd lost 15.55% to Rs 20.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd tumbled 13.76% to Rs 72.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sah Polymers Ltd crashed 11.86% to Rs 94.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7448 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd fell 10.25% to Rs 130.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42974 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd slipped 10.24% to Rs 730. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21364 shares in the past one month.

