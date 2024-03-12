Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2024.

Swan Energy Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2024.

Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 19.98% to Rs 139.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd crashed 15.25% to Rs 566.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 9.81% to Rs 3277.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12536 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd fell 8.32% to Rs 2778.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10675 shares in the past one month.

JTL Industries Ltd corrected 8.17% to Rs 177.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News