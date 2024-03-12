HIL gains after inking pact to acquire 100% stake in Crestia Polytech

HIL advanced 3.11% to Rs 2,784 after the company has signed an agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of Crestia Polytech along with its four wholly owned subsidiaries at an aggregate enterprise value of Rs 265 crore on cash free and debt fre

Crestia is engaged is the business of manufacturing and trading of HDPE and PVC pipes, tanks, containers, fittings, filters, injection and moulding items. Its turnover for financial year 2022-2023 was Rs 169 crore.

Crestia and its subsidiaries, with an estimated turnover of Rs 330 crore in FY 24, are strong players in the pipes, fittings and water tank sector with three flagship brands: Topline, Rockwell, and Soniplast

With the proposed acquisition, the company will have additional capacity of approximately 83,500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in East India to cater the eastern states of India and customer access along with government approvals to the company in relevant products and geographic segments.

The said acquisition offers an attractive geographical advantage with growth potential, logistics advantage and upcoming manufacturing hub. This will help the company to enter into new product segments including HDPE pipes and fittings, electro fusion fittings and water tanks.

The company will acquire 100% stake in Crestia for total consideration of up to Rs 160 crore which is subject to net working capital and other adjustments that are mutually agreed between the parties to the transaction.

Out of total consideration, Rs 70 crore will utilized towards primary infusion for subscription to equity shares of Crestia representing such number of equity shares to be issued and allotted by Crestia as per share subscription and purchase agreement. Using a part of the subscription amount infused into Crestia for the purpose of Crestia acquiring the entire shareholding of Topline Industries, Aditya Polytechnic, Sainath Polymers and Aditya Industries for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 38 crore.

Further, the balance equity shareholding of Crestia will be acquired by the company for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 90 crore.

Through Crestia, The company will indirectly acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Crestias four wholly owned subsidiaries.

Avanti Birla said, "The agreement to acquire Topline perfectly aligns with our ambition, and is part of our growth strategy for the pipes & fittings business at HIL. The combined synergies of the two organisations will broaden the product portfolio, manufacturing capacity and market reach for us. Our ambition is to be five times our current size in this category by 2026.

The acquisition offers immense growth potential. It not only doubles our revenue but also immediately enhances our production capacity three-fold, especially in the strategically important Eastern region. We also gain access to Toplines significant channel presence across 15 states, with the East being a stronghold. Significant government and private investments expected across infrastructure, construction, real estate and agriculture sectors ensures a place for HIL in a fast paced transformation journey. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers.

Akshat Seth, managing director and CEO of HIL said, The unique capabilities of Topline perfectly complement HILs portfolio and opens new product segments and markets for us. This acquisition will enable our entry into large segments such as high density polyethylene (HDPE), medium density polyethylene (MDPE) and water tanks.

In fact, we will nearly double our SKU offerings. Access to patented technologies in electrofusion fittings and water tanks will position us among the top tier players. This also enhances HIL's presence in significant government projects and secures JJM (jal jeevan mission) approval across 12 states. We will now be able to serve customers in sectors such as agriculture, telecom and natural Gas.

HIL is a flagship company of the $2.9bn CK Birla Group. The company offers comprehensive home and building material solutions, and has achieved market leadership by developing and marketing the most sustainable and relevant products which are future ready, high quality and have innovation at its core.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with a net profit of Rs 12.53 crore in Q3 FY23. While net sales stood at Rs 784.24 crore in Q3 FY24, up 2.2% year on year.

Four wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Topline Industries, Aditya Polytechnic, Aditya Industries and Sainath Polymers.