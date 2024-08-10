B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 56.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.02% to Rs 20.37 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 56.73% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.02% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.3728.700.984.840.601.390.601.390.451.04