Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 83.79% in the December 2024 quarter

B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 83.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 25.35% to Rs 241.86 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 83.79% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.35% to Rs 241.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales241.86324.00 -25 OPM %2.597.27 -PBDT5.0212.66 -60 PBT1.8910.02 -81 NP1.126.91 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 271.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 271.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 85.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 85.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Raghunath International consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Raghunath International consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Market TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon