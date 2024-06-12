Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

B L Kashyap &amp; Sons gains on bagging orders worth Rs 1,021 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
B L Kashyap and Sons added 2.09% to Rs 92.84 after it received letter of intent (LoI) for two orders aggregating up to Rs 1,021 crore.
The first order involves the construction of a hotel structure and shell work bagged from Sattva Homes. The time period to execute the project is 13 months and the cost of the project is Rs 97 crore. This LoI was received on 10 June 2024.
The second order entails civil and composite steel structural works from DLF City Centre. The project is to be executed in 21 months and the cost of the project is Rs 924.11 crore. This LoI was received on 11 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The total order book of the company as of date stands at Rs 3,545 crore.
B L Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.92 crore against a net loss of Rs 23.66 crore recorded in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 23.64% to Rs 341.17 crore in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon