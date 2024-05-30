Business Standard
B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore
Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.26% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1244.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales341.18275.92 24 1244.531109.98 12 OPM %71.408.40 -25.778.81 - PBDT63.6820.97 204 112.1166.25 69 PBT22.4318.68 20 63.2856.51 12 NP23.66-31.93 LP 52.5322.14 137
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

