Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 341.18 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.26% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1244.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
