Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 137.26% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1244.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 341.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.341.18275.921244.531109.9871.408.4025.778.8163.6820.97112.1166.2522.4318.6863.2856.5123.66-31.9352.5322.14