Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.66% to Rs 102.48 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 137.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.88% to Rs 396.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Primo Chemicals declined 59.72% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.66% to Rs 102.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.