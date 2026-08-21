B.L. Kashyap & Sons secures order worth Rs 183 crore

B.L. Kashyap & Sons announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 183.18 crore from Realkraft Ventures LLP (Century Group).

The order entails execution of civil and structural works for a residential building as per approved drawings, specifications and agreed scope. The project is scheduled to be completed within approximately 18 months.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any interest of the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity.

BL Kashyap & Sons is one of Indias most respected construction and infrastructure development companies with a pan-India presence. The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.5% to Rs 10.85 crore on a 2.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 336.42 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Shares of B.L. Kashyap & Sons shed 0.41% to Rs 53.94 on the BSE.

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