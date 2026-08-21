Welspun Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2344.9, up 16.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% gain in NIFTY and a 40.14% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2344.9, up 16.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24233.3. The Sensex is at 77549.3, up 0.01%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 45.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13060.25, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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