B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 9.10 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 59.72% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.109.73 -6 OPM %10.9921.99 -PBDT2.814.72 -40 PBT2.694.56 -41 NP1.453.60 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content