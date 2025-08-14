Cranex consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.79% to Rs 8.98 croreNet profit of Cranex rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.988.91 1 OPM %7.808.42 -PBDT0.400.35 14 PBT0.310.27 15 NP0.240.20 20
