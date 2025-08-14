Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 17.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 53.38 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab declined 17.84% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 53.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.3850.12 7 OPM %13.9417.20 -PBDT6.407.23 -11 PBT4.465.40 -17 NP3.273.98 -18
