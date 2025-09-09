Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 126-cr road project in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure jumped 6.92% to Rs 163.85 after the company received a work order worth Rs 125.85 crore from Public Works Region, Nashik, for improvement and widening of Adgaon Girnare Waghera Harsul Ozarkhed Road (SH 28) in Maharashtra.

The project, valued at Rs 125,85,65,000, is scheduled to be executed within 18 months.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

