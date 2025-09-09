Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avantel bags amended Rs 10-cr order from Department of Atomic Energy

Avantel bags amended Rs 10-cr order from Department of Atomic Energy

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Avantel has announced that it has received an amended purchase order worth Rs 9.88 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the amended order was received via email dated 8 September 2025. The scope of the order and its specifications were not disclosed.

As per the terms, Avantel is required to furnish a performance security deposit in the form of a bank guarantee amounting to 3% of the order value. The execution of the order is expected to be completed by 30 September 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.38 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations marginally increased by 0.29% year on year to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.70% to Rs 169.25 on the BSE.

INR seen recovering as dollar stays weak

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Kharif area up around 2.5% on year

Eraaya Lifespaces appoints Gagan Sethi as CEO of Ebix Technologies and Group CIO

Embassy Developments sells-out its plotted development project 'Paradiso' in Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

