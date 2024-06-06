Business Standard
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 126.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 95.92% to Rs 490.62 crore
Net profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 126.41% to Rs 258.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.92% to Rs 490.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 103.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 48.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.73% to Rs 657.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 419.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales490.62250.42 96 657.60419.57 57 OPM %98.1099.63 -97.0099.41 - PBDT374.95165.12 127 255.9278.09 228 PBT374.95165.12 127 255.9178.08 228 NP258.76114.29 126 103.36-48.16 LP
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

