Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 10.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 12204.49 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto declined 10.42% to Rs 1801.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2011.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 12204.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11249.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.98% to Rs 7324.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7708.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 49266.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43782.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12204.4911249.80 8 49266.9543782.08 13 OPM %19.3220.30 -19.3920.01 - PBDT2603.462698.56 -4 10637.7610404.81 2 PBT2484.232605.75 -5 10223.5310040.04 2 NP1801.852011.43 -10 7324.737708.24 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content