Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 49.58% to Rs 1132.88 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 32.05% to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.58% to Rs 1132.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 757.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.56% to Rs 177.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 3636.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2821.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1132.88757.38 50 3636.672821.74 29 OPM %13.8312.13 -12.7813.04 - PBDT144.7490.70 60 436.78344.72 27 PBT107.6161.81 74 308.16226.73 36 NP58.3844.21 32 177.77130.18 37

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

