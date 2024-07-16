Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 11557.97 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 18.10% to Rs 1941.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1644.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 11557.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10055.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11557.9710055.51 15 OPM %20.5119.22 -PBDT2658.792271.28 17 PBT2563.782184.05 17 NP1941.791644.14 18
