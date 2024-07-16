Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 11557.97 crore
Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 18.10% to Rs 1941.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1644.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 11557.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10055.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11557.9710055.51 15 OPM %20.5119.22 -PBDT2658.792271.28 17 PBT2563.782184.05 17 NP1941.791644.14 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks CBI, ED's response to AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea

share market stock market trading

NSE tightens margin funding rules, excludes 1010 stocks including Paytm

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

This BSE listed ship breaking stock has zoomed 79% in 4 trading days

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Q1FY25 results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,988 cr; stock up 2%

Samsung

Samsung in talks with component partners to boost operations in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon