Monarch Networth jumps after Q1 PAT soars to Rs 40 cr in FY25

Monarch Networth Capital added 2.55% to Rs 577.25 after the company's consolidated stood at Rs 40.05 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 17.03 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 51.29 crore, registering the growth of 143.89% YoY.

Total expenses increased 57.4% to Rs 33.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 21.36 crore in Q1 FY24. Finance cost stood at Rs 5.43 crore (up 296.35% YoY), commission and expenses was at Rs 9.54 crore (up 115.35% YoY) and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 11.12 crore (17.67% YoY).

On Segmental front, revenue from broking and related services jumped 87.04% YoY to Rs 39.69 crore in Q1 FY25. Non banking financial business grew 40.45% to Rs 3.75 crore in Q1 FY25. Insurance business reported 56% increase in revenue to Rs 0.39 crore in the period under review.

Monarch Networth Capital is a strategic amalgamation of two leading financial service providers Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking Ltd. It added more verticals to pure stock broking services, including the entire gamut of financial services such as primary market operations, mutual funds, insurance and comprehensive financial planning.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 83.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 41.88 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.