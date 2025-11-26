Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Bajaj Auto announced its entry into the e-rickshaw category with the launch of Bajaj Riki offering a class-leading 149 km range, a monocoque chassis, hydraulic braking, independent suspension, and fast charging.

Riki was piloted successfully in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur, and now expands to 100+ towns across UP, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam in Phase 1.

The first model in the P40 series Bajaj Riki P4005 where P stands for Passenger, comes with a 5.4 kWh battery and is priced at INR 1,90,890/- (ex-showroom).

The Cargo model, Riki C4005 has the highest certified range offering at 164km, comes with larger tray size, allows for more earning potential as compared to existing alternatives. It also has a 28% gradeability allowing for a comfortable ride on slopes and flyovers. The C4005 is priced at INR 2,00,876/- (ex showroom)

 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
